Tigers vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Tigers will send a hot-hitting Zach McKinstry to the plate against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are 1-1-0 against the spread. Detroit's last four games have finished above the point total, and the average total during that run was 8.4.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have put together a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Detroit has gone 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In the 50 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-22-1).
- The Tigers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 2-2-0 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-11
|12-15
|7-16
|17-10
|19-19
|5-7
