Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .238 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.2%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (38.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
