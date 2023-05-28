On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .238 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.2%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (38.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 27
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
