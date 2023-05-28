Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nick Maton (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .152.
- In 15 of 46 games this season (32.6%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.