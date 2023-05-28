After batting .107 with seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .169 with three doubles and 10 walks.

In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Cabrera has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.

Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in three games this season (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings