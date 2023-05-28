Akil Baddoo -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .264 with seven doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

In 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Baddoo has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 15 of 38 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 18 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings