The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.537 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

McKinstry has had a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 19 games this year (45.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 23 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

