The Detroit Tigers (23-26) host the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (0-2, 2.25 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (0-2, 2.25 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers' Lorenzen (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across seven games.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

In three games this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .214 against him.

