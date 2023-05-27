On Saturday, May 27 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (23-26) host the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at Comerica Park. Michael Lorenzen will get the nod for the Tigers, while Jesse Scholtens will take the hill for the White Sox.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (0-2, 2.25 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the desire to put money on the Tigers' matchup against the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the White Sox with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 1-2 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (29%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 8-20 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

