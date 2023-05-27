How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers head into the third of a four-game series against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are fourth-worst in MLB play with 41 home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .350, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 25th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.7 runs per game (182 total).
- The Tigers rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Tigers' nine strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Detroit's 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.249).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Lorenzen heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lorenzen is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Mike Mayers
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Jon Gray
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
