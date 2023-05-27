The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 33.3% of his 45 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 14 of 45 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings