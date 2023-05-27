Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 33.3% of his 45 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 14 of 45 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- In his three games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
