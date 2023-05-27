Miguel Cabrera and his .316 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .170 with three doubles and 10 walks.
  • This year, Cabrera has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 26 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of 26 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 14
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Scholtens will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief three times this season.
  • He has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .214 against him over his three games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.