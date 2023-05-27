Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.
  • Haase has gotten a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including six multi-hit games (15.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 38 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15.8% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 38 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.385 AVG .226
.429 OBP .293
.590 SLG .264
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
8 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 21
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Scholtens will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen three times this season.
  • In his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
