Austin Eckroat is in ninth place, with a score of -5, following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Austin Eckroat at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Austin Eckroat Insights

Eckroat has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Eckroat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five events, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Eckroat will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 36 -8 262 0 10 2 3 $1.3M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Eckroat finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Eckroat has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,300 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.70-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 98th percentile of the field.

Eckroat shot better than 69% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Eckroat recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Eckroat had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Eckroat recorded more birdies or better (15) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that most recent competition, Eckroat had a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Eckroat ended the AT&T Byron Nelson bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Eckroat finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

+5000

All statistics in this article reflect Eckroat's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

