After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .171 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 12
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.79).
  • The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
  • In his three games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
