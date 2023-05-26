Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has five doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .270.
- In 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- He has scored in 18 of 41 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
