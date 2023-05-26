The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has 55 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
  • Greene will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 35 of 47 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (31.9%).
  • In 10.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.9% of his games this year, Greene has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 22 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.290 AVG .241
.343 OBP .302
.419 SLG .342
3 XBH 5
2 HR 1
7 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 26/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
20 GP 27
18 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%)
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
