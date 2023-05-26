Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nick Maton (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .159.
- Maton has gotten a hit in 15 of 44 games this season (34.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.4%).
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has an RBI in 11 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 13 of 44 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.