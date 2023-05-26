Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .156 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .176 with three doubles and nine walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.

Cabrera has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in three of 25 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 14 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

