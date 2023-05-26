Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.
- Vierling enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 25 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has had an RBI in seven games this season (16.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 43 games (27.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.300
|OBP
|.292
|.391
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|8/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|25
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (3-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.28 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
