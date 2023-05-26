On Friday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .171.

In 37.5% of his 24 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Ibanez has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

