Akil Baddoo and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .257 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • In 36 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 14 of 36 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 18
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
