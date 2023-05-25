Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. White Sox on May 25, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others on the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday at Comerica Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Greene Stats
- Greene has 53 hits with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .291/.352/.434 on the season.
- Greene has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Royals
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has put up 42 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .243/.294/.335 so far this season.
- Baez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a double, a walk and four RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Riley Greene, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Giolito Stats
- The White Sox's Lucas Giolito (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Giolito has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|0
|at Royals
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Faedo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .273/.328/.557 so far this season.
- Robert has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 44 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .237/.319/.398 on the season.
- Vaughn enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.