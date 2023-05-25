You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others on the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Greene Stats

Greene has 53 hits with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.352/.434 on the season.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has put up 42 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.294/.335 so far this season.

Baez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 22 3-for-6 1 0 3 4 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox's Lucas Giolito (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 20 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .273/.328/.557 so far this season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 44 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He has a slash line of .237/.319/.398 on the season.

Vaughn enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

