Tigers vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
The White Sox are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+120). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-145
|+120
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 18 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won 14 of its 30 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 24 of 47 chances this season.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|12-15
|6-16
|16-9
|17-18
|5-7
