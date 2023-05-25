Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+120). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 18 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 14 of its 30 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 24 of 47 chances this season.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 12-15 6-16 16-9 17-18 5-7

