Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (53) this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- In 34 of 46 games this season (73.9%) Greene has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.9%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (45.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|27
|17 (89.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
