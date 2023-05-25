MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, May 25
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including JP Sears and the Athletics going up against Logan Gilbert and the Mariners.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for May 25.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|STL: Mikolas
|CIN: Weaver
|10 (54.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31.2 IP)
|4.77
|ERA
|6.54
|7.1
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- STL Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-4) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (6-1) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|TOR: Manoah
|TB: Eflin
|10 (50.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47 IP)
|5.15
|ERA
|3.45
|7.1
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-5) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|MIA: Garrett
|COL: Freeland
|9 (43 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (53.1 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|3.88
|9.2
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- COL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (1-6) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-2) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|SD: Snell
|WSH: Irvin
|9 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (18 IP)
|5.60
|ERA
|5.50
|9.6
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Padres at Nationals
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Alex Faedo (0-2) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|CHW: Giolito
|DET: Faedo
|10 (59.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.2 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|4.60
|9.1
|K/9
|6.9
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (2-4) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|BAL: Gibson
|NYY: Schmidt
|10 (59 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (45 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|6.00
|6.3
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -135
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (4-3) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will give the start to Dylan Dodd (0-0) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|PHI: Nola
|ATL: Dodd
|10 (62.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|-
|7.6
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- ATL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (0-0) when the teams play Thursday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|CHC: Hendricks
|4 (18.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|8.68
|ERA
|-
|5.3
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- NYM Odds to Win: -110
Live Stream Mets at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (4-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers Thursday.
|SF: Alexander
|MIL: TBD
|21 (18.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.42
|ERA
|-
|4.4
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Giants at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Sears (0-3) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Gilbert (2-2) when the clubs play Thursday.
|OAK: Sears
|SEA: Gilbert
|9 (48.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (52 IP)
|4.99
|ERA
|3.81
|9.4
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
