Today's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (21-28) play the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -169 +144 10.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) face the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.305 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.305 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (21-29) host the Miami Marlins (25-25)

The Marlins will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.343 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)

Elias Díaz (.343 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI) MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.251 AVG, 14 HR, 30 RBI)

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -123 +104 11

The Washington Nationals (21-28) play host to the San Diego Padres (22-27)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

SD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -176 +151 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (22-25) face the Chicago White Sox (21-30)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

Riley Greene (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

CHW Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -141 +120 8

The New York Yankees (30-21) host the Baltimore Orioles (32-17)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -132 +112 9

The Atlanta Braves (30-19) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26)

The Phillies will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.264 AVG, 5 HR, 35 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The Chicago Cubs (22-26) play the New York Mets (25-25)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 18 HR, 43 RBI)

CHC Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -115 -103 7

The Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) face the San Francisco Giants (24-25)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (25-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-41)

The Athletics will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.289 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.289 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -242 +203 7.5

