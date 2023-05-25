The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Vierling is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In four games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 16.7% of his games this year, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .239 AVG .239 .300 OBP .292 .391 SLG .313 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 7 RBI 3 8/3 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 25 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings