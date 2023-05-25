The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Vierling is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In four games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 16.7% of his games this year, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
.239 AVG .239
.300 OBP .292
.391 SLG .313
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
7 RBI 3
8/3 K/BB 22/4
2 SB 2
17 GP 25
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
