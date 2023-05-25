On Thursday, Jonathan Schoop (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has four doubles and seven walks while batting .222.

In 15 of 30 games this year, Schoop has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.

Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in five of 30 games so far this season.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 16 .211 AVG .184 .286 OBP .244 .316 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

