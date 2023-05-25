Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.029 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .181.
- Ibanez has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.0%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.62), 24th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
