Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (43.6%), including one multi-run game.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 65th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
