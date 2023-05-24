Zach McKinstry and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (43.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 22
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke (1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 65th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.