Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on May 24, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Javier Baez and others in the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 41 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.297/.339 on the year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 51 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .287/.345/.410 so far this year.
- Greene has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Zack Greinke Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Greinke Stats
- The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-5) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Greinke Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|5.2
|6
|4
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Boyd's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has recorded 46 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.
- He's slashing .251/.337/.470 so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He has a slash line of .280/.321/.531 so far this year.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.