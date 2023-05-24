How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 166 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In eight starts this season, Boyd has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Mike Mayers
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
