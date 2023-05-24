Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .229 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 57.8% of his games this season (26 of 45), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 26 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings