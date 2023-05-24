On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with 51 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .410.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (33 of 45), with more than one hit 13 times (28.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.

In 20 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 26 17 (89.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

