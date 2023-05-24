Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Vierling will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with at least two hits nine times (22.0%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Vierling has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 of 41 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
.239 AVG .239
.300 OBP .292
.391 SLG .313
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
7 RBI 3
8/3 K/BB 22/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 24
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th.
