Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has three doubles and seven walks while batting .221.
- Schoop has had a base hit in 14 of 29 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in five games this season (17.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.184
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|.316
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|19
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
