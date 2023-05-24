After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has three doubles and seven walks while batting .221.

Schoop has had a base hit in 14 of 29 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.

Schoop has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in five games this season (17.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 16 .211 AVG .184 .286 OBP .244 .316 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 19 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

