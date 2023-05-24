Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .088 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .188.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.