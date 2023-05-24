Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .088 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .188.
  • Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 11
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke (1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th.
