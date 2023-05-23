Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (21-24) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (14-35) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Tigers' matchup versus the Royals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Royals with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 29.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won seven of 31 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.