Riley Greene and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Sunday (starting at 1:35 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Greene Stats

Greene has 48 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .289/.341/.422 on the year.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has collected 38 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .239/.291/.377 so far this season.

Torkelson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Nationals May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Josiah Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gray Stats

The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (3-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 13th, 1.348 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins May. 16 7.0 7 2 1 5 3 at Giants May. 10 7.0 5 2 2 3 4 at Diamondbacks May. 5 5.0 7 3 3 6 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Mets Apr. 25 6.0 4 0 0 9 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 23 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .292/.348/.450 so far this year.

Thomas will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 19 RBI (43 total hits).

He has a slash line of .253/.310/.447 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Marlins May. 16 3-for-3 1 0 1 4

