The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario ready for the final of a three-game series against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Tigers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Nationals (-135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 16-19 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 43 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 10-13 6-15 14-8 15-16 5-7

