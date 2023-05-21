Tigers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals (19-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-23) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Josiah Gray (3-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Nationals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Tigers Player Props
|Nationals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 16-19 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (153 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|W 8-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|L 5-2
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
|May 24
|@ Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.