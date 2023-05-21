The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)

Heat (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (214)



The Celtics sport a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Boston (26-29-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it more often (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 threes per contest (second-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% from beyond the arc (38%).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

