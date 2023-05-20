When the Washington Nationals (18-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-22) face off at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 20, Patrick Corbin will get the nod for the Nationals, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the hill. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The Tigers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Nationals (-115). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (2-5, 4.65 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Nationals will play as favorites this season.

The Nationals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 16-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 2-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Riley Greene 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Eric Haase 0.5 (-278) - 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

