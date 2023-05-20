Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (18-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-22) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Nationals will look to Patrick Corbin (2-5) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (0-1).

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 16-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (151 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule