The Washington Nationals hope to break their three-game losing run against the Detroit Tigers (19-22), on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals will call on Jake Irvin (1-1) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (2-3).

Tigers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (2-3, 6.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

The Tigers are sending Boyd (2-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.47 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has a 6.47 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.

Boyd enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Boyd will try to record his fifth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals will hand the ball to Irvin (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.304 in three games this season.

