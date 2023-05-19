Tigers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (18-26) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals and Matthew Boyd (2-3) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (143 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.35 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
|May 24
|@ Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
