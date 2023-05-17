Player prop betting options for Javier Baez, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Comerica Park on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.57), second in WHIP (.794), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 10 7.0 4 0 0 8 2 vs. Mets May. 4 8.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 at Orioles Apr. 23 7.0 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 18 8.0 4 0 0 10 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .254/.310/.359 slash line so far this season.

Baez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double and three RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 10 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has collected 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.341/.411 so far this year.

Greene enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 44 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .286/.327/.487 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 30 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .246/.354/.459 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

