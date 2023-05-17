Javier Baez will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (19-21) on Wednesday, May 17, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-2, 1.57 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Detroit has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

