Tigers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 17.
The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) for the Tigers and Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates.
Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Pirates Player Props
|Tigers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -155 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Detroit has scored 143 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|W 5-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.