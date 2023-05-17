Wednesday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) for the Tigers and Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -155 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Detroit has scored 143 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule