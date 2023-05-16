The Detroit Tigers (18-21) and Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) clash in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Tigers are coming off a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Pirates a series loss to the Orioles.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (1-2) for the Tigers and Luis Ortiz (0-1) for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (1-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across five games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (0-1) takes the mound first for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In one appearances this season, he has a 3.60 ERA and 1.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .304 against him.

